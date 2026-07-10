Paytm rallies 5%, fintech stock price nears 52-week high; here's why

One 97 Communications (Paytm) share price movement

Shares of the One 97 Communications (Paytm) hits an over five-month high at ₹1,326.85, rallying 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals after the company said it entered into a partnership with Flip (PT Fliptech Lentera Inspirasi Pertiwi) and its subsidiary PT Duta Teknologi Kreatif (DTK) in Indonesia.

Pioneer of the mobile payments, QR and Soundbox revolution in India, Paytm is India’s leading payments and financial services distribution company.

The stock price of the fintech company quoted at its highest level since January 20, 2026. It surged 31 per cent from its previous month low of ₹1,014 touched on June 11, 2026. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1,381.75 on December 2, 2025.

What’s driving Paytm stock price? On July 9, 2026, after market hours, Paytm said that the company entered into a partnership with Flip (PT Fliptech Lentera Inspirasi Pertiwi) and its subsidiary PT Duta Teknologi Kreatif (DTK) in Indonesia. Under this partnership, the company and its subsidiaries have entered into certain arrangements to provide device hardware and technology to DTK, and a minority investment has also been made in DTK, while Flip, an Indonesian technology company focused on financial services, will lead local market execution. DTK holds a PJP1 licence, which allows merchant acquiring in Indonesia. Paytm made this announcement as a clarification on the news item appeared in “CNBC International, Inside India dated July 09, 2026 captioned "FLIP to partner with India’s Paytm to bring ‘Soundbox’ Tech to Indonesia”.

The company further said the aforesaid partnership is not a material event under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and there was no prior event or development requiring disclosure to the Stock Exchanges, it added. Earlier, in March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) earnings release; Paytm said that the company was evaluating select new markets for its technology and products as an additional long-term growth driver. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The management said the company is growing financial services distribution through an increase in number of lending partners including banks, introduction of new products such as Paytm Postpaid with a bank partner, and continued enhancement of collection performance using AI.

JM Financial Institutional Securities on Paytm Fintech platforms continue to benefit from structural tailwinds in digital payments, insurance distribution and embedded financial services, with improving monetisation and operating leverage supporting earnings growth. Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities expect Paytm to report healthy Q1FY27 performance , led by strength in their respective core businesses. For Paytm, analysts expects another quarter of profitable growth, driven by 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) gross merchandise value (GMV) growth and 23 per cent YoY revenue growth, strong traction in merchant lending, improving payment economics and continued operating leverage, resulting in healthy earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin expansion of 85bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 6.7 per cent and profit after tax growth of 52 per cent YoY.