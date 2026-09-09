Paytm rises 5% to 52-wk high on enterprise AI foray; up 90% from March low

Shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, rose 5 per cent on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of Paytm Intelligence (Pi), an enterprise AI agent platform.

The stock bucked the broader market trend to open in the green at ₹1,677 and surged as much as 5 per cent to ₹1,758.90, hitting a fresh 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 2:30 PM, the stock was holding on to most of its gains and was trading near the day’s high at ₹1,758.90.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was trading 0.58 per cent lower.

Paytm shares have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past month, surging as much as 22 per cent, even as the Nifty 50 has declined 10 per cent during the period.

The stock has gained 36 per cent so far in 2026 and rallied 44 per cent over the past year. From its 2026 low of ₹930.60, Paytm has zoomed nearly 90 per cent, according to exchange data. Despite the sharp recovery, the stock remains below its IPO price of ₹2,150. Paytm bets on workplace AI agents Analyst said that today's buoyancy in Paytm stock was seen as the company expands to a new business, jumping on the agentic AI bandwagon to accelerate a rebound in revenue growth. It will start selling artificial intelligence agents to enterprise customers, betting on rising demand for such bots that can automatically handle a variety of workloads and tasks with minimal supervision. READ MORE

This, Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research, Ventura, said that marks a major departure from its core business of handling digital payments and related services. Unlike simple dashboards, Pi deploys autonomous AI agents to independently run multi-step business workflows — such as fraud detection, credit underwriting, and reconciliation - for banks, NBFCs, insurers, and financial institutions in India and the UAE. "This is being read as a step toward diversifying into high-margin, B2B enterprise software revenue, beyond the company's core payments business," he said. Paym stock: Time to buy? On whether it is right time to buy Paytm shares, Vinit said that the case for Paytm needs to be seen in the context of the company's broader business turnaround. Over the past year, Paytm has moved from being a loss-making company to a profitable one. Its profit is growing steadily, core payments and financial services distribution revenue has scaled well, and the company has cleaned up much of the regulatory overhang.