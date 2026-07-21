Paytm reverses gain, falls 3% after Q1 show; board shelves bonus issue plan

Paytm share price: Shares of Shares of One 97 Communications , parent of fintech platform Paytm, reversed early gains to trade in the red on Tuesday, July 21, following earnings outcome for the April-June quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27). The company's board also shelved plans for what could have been its first-ever bonus issue.

Vijay Shekar Sharma-led fintech firm had announced its Q1 results late last night.

Paytm share price trend

Paytm share price opened at ₹1,339.80 on the BSE, slightly lower than its last closing price of ₹1,348 but soon rose to the day's peak of ₹1,382.90, up 2.58 per cent, only to reverse gains. It soon hit the day's low of ₹1,311.65, shedding 2.7 per cent from the previous close and 5 per cent from the day's peak.

Paytm shares have defied weak market sentiment, gaining 5 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 34 per cent over a year, as against falls of 8.9 per cent and 5.5 per cent in the BSE Sensex, respectively. On a longer time frame of two years, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 197 per cent, as per BSE data. However, the new-age tech stock remains significantly lower than its IPO price of ₹2,150 even after almost five years of market debut. Paytm Q1 results In Q1 FY27, the Noida-based fintech reported a profit growth of 79 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹220 crore from ₹123 crore in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, the profit jumped 19.5 per cent. READ MORE

The revenue stood at Rs 2,448 crore, up 27.6 per cent Y-o-Y compared with Rs 1,918 crore. However, other income declined 24.5 per cent to Rs 182 crore in Q1 FY27. Why Paytm board cancelled bonus plan However, much to investors' disappointment, the board of Paytm decided not to proceed with bonus issue at this time and instead focus on future growth. In other development earlier today, Paytm has applied for a Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which could allow it to restart wallet services under its own entity if approved. "After evaluating the proposal from the perspective of long-term shareholder value and due deliberation, the Board was of the view that the Company should continue to focus on further compounding growth and profitability for shareholder value creation," the board said.In other development earlier today, Paytm has applied for a Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which could allow it to restart wallet services under its own entity if approved. READ MORE The company spent Rs 2,383 crore in Q1FY27, an 18.2 per cent rise in expenses from Rs 2,016 crore in Q1FY26.

Paytm share price outlook Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS, said that Paytm Q1 FY27 print is the cleanest evidence yet that the business has crossed from turnaround to operating-leverage phase. Revenue growth of 28 per cent paired with the highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of ₹203 crore, up 182 per cent, and profit after tax of ₹220 crore, up 79 per cent, shows the cost structure has been rebuilt to a point where incremental revenue flows through to the bottom line rather than being absorbed by expansion spend, he added. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 100 pts | Q1 results "The framework view is that Paytm has earned its way back as a structural digital-financial-services holding, and the next two quarters need to confirm that the 8 per cent margin is a floor rather than a peak," Dasani opined.

On the technical front, Paytm is trading above all its key moving averages indicating a strong bullish trend, said Sudeep Shah - Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities. "After witnessing a sharp upward rally the stock is currently undergoing a healthy consolidation phase that could serve as a base for its next move higher," he opined. Given a Shooting Star pattern on the weekly chart, some profit-booking from higher levels in the near term is likely, he said, adding that the trend strength is also exceptionally strong with the ADX at 37.4, while a bullish divergence in the ADX is visible as the indicator continues to rise despite a narrow consolidative correction in price reflecting strengthening trend dynamics.