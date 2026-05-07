Paytm stock jumps 6% after Q4 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

The company's consolidated revenue from operations in the reporting quarter grew by 18.4 per cent to ₹2,264 crore during the reporting quarter from ₹1,912 crore.

Ebitda for the quarter stood at ₹132 crore with an Ebitda margin of 5 per cent.

Paytm said that the distribution of financial services revenue grew 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹750 crore in the quarter under review. Customers availing financial services through Paytm's platform increased from 0.55 million to 0.75 million on an annual basis. The subscription merchants reached 15.1 million for the quarter, with 2.7 million net additions Y-o-Y.