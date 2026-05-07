Paytm stock jumps 6% after Q4 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Gaurav Sharma, head of research, equity, Globe Capital Market, said that Paytm has managed to post a annual profit for the first time. On the revenue front as well, the company posted sizeable gains.
"Quarterly revenue grew up by 18 per cent per cent in Q4FY26, while the revenue for the full year expanded by 22 per cent. The revenue cadence indicates that throughput-driven growth in payments and financial services has held firm," he said.
The profitability turnaround is decisive on every metric, he said, while noting that profit before tax stood at ₹194 crore in Q4 versus a loss in a year-ago period. On an annual basis, the firm's PBT came in at ₹584 crore, compared with a loss of ₹648 crore.
He said that Paytm's daily chart is also looking strong, showing a formation of an Inverted Head & Shoulder pattern. "Paytm stock move towards ₹1,350-1,400 zone in next 2-3 weeks," he said.