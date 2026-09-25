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PB Fintech's 2-day fall costs mutual fund investors nearly ₹11,000 crore

Mutual funds owned 33% of PB Fintech at August-end; stock has plunged 38% in two sessions

PB FINTECH
PB Fintech shares have plunged 38% in two sessions, eroding nearly Rs 11,000 crore from mutual fund holdings.
Abhishek Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
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The sharp fall in PB Fintech’s prices over the last two trading sessions has led to a loss of nearly ₹11,000 crore for mutual fund (MF) investors.
 
MFs held a combined 151.5 million shares of PB Fintech at the end of August, according to Prime Database. The holding, which was valued at ₹28,561 crore at the end of the market session on Tuesday, is down over 38 per cent in the past two sessions to ₹10,914 crore.
 
The online insurance product distributor is among the companies with the highest MF ownership. As of August end, MFs owned 33 per cent of the total share capital.
 
The share was owned by 329 active and passive schemes as of August. HDFC Midcap Fund, HDFC Flexicap Fund, Mirae Asset Large & Midcap Fund, Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund, and Mirae Asset ELSS Tax Saver Fund held the highest number of the company's stocks. The market value of their holdings ranged between ₹1,835 crore and ₹865 crore.
 
HDFC MF increased its bets on the company as it invested ₹321 crore amid the correction on Thursday.
 
In terms of percentage of net assets under management, sectoral and thematic funds had the highest exposure. Motilal Oswal Digital India Fund had 6.9 per cent of its assets invested in the company as on August 31, 2026. Franklin India Technology Fund had 5.5 per cent exposure, followed by Axis Service Opportunities Fund (5.1 per cent).
 
PB Fintech has plunged 38 per cent over the last two sessions due to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) proposed overhaul of insurance distribution rules. 
 
Big blow: Digital, banking funds have taken the biggest hit
SchemeExposure* (%)
Motilal Oswal Digital India Fund6.9
Franklin India Technology Fund5.5
Axis Services Opportunities Fund5.1
DSP Banking & Financial Services Fund5.0
LIC MF Banking & Financial Services Fund4.9
WhiteOak Capital Digital Bharat Fund4.8
Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund4.6
Sundaram Business Cycle Fund4.3
Tata Digital India Fund4.2
UTI Innovation Fund4.2
*Net of total assets being managed by the scheme                                                                                                                 Source: Prime Database                                                                                                                 Data as on August 31, 2026
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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 6:51 PM IST

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