PB Fintech slumps 7% as ad spends bite in Q2; analysts say worst priced in

Policybazaar parent PB Fintech declined 7 per cent, in an otherwise upbeat stock market, on Monday as its operating profit and margins fell short of expectations in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal. However, analysts believe that the risk-reward has turned favourable following a 47 per cent crash in PB Fintech shares on IRDAI's consultation paper, making the current price an "attractive entry point".

PB Fintech reported a strong Q2 FY27 with revenue up 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹2,178 crore and profit after tax (PAT) up 43 per cent YoY at ₹192 crore. Operating profit rose 69 per cent YoY, but Elara said the figure was 16 per cent below its estimate as a 59 per cent jump in advertising spend held the margin at 7.6 per cent (against the estimate of 9.3 per cent).

Total insurance premium grew 38 per cent YoY to ₹9,390 crore, led by new protection premium (+42 per cent). Management expects FY27 premium to exceed ₹40,000 crore. ALSO READ: ITC Q2 preview: Cigarette biz may drag PAT down up to 28%, say analysts PB Finteh share price hit the day's low of ₹928.05 on the BSE, shedding 7.2 per cent. As of 11.40 AM, the new-age insurance stock was trading 6.4 per cent lower at ₹936.15 apiece. What are brokerages saying on PB Fintech? With IRDAI’s proposed distribution reforms looming, Policy Bazaar aims to balance growth and cost more tightly while building non-insurance revenue. Management declined to comment on the commission receivable for multi-year policies sourced before the reforms take effect. But Elara assumes it will be received as accounted. In the unlikely event a provision is required, it would put immense pressure on the P&L, it added.

The brokerage raised FY27E revenue by 1.8 per cent on stronger premium growth, but cut operating profit by 3 per cent/15 per cent/8 per cent for FY27E/28E/29E to reflect higher marketing and employee costs. "We continue to model the proposed reforms from FY28, with revenue falling ~44 per cent in FY28E. Non-insurance revenue and faster ecosystem monetization remain upsides," the brokerage added. It has a lower DCF-based target of ₹1,300, implying 28x FY30E EPS and 30 per cent upside. At current prices, it said, the stock already prices in the proposed caps. JM Financial, too, said that although the draft guidelines are still awaited, it has built the proposed framework into the model from FY28E, expecting a FY28/29E revenue estimates cut by 55 per cent/53 per cent and EPS estimates by 55 per cent/40 per cent.