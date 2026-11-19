Shares of PB Fintech fell over 6 per cent on Thursday after the company announced the stepping down of co-founder Alok Bansal from his executive role.

The company's counter at 12:47 PM was trading 2.71 per cent lower at ₹1,007.10 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.53 per cent at 25,360.85. In intraday trade, the stock fell 6.2 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹970.40 per share.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “Alok Bansal, Co-founder, Executive Vice Chairman and Whole Time Director of the Company, has expressed his desire to step down from his executive role. His last day as Executive Vice Chairman and Whole Time Director, and as Key Managerial Personnel / Senior Management of the Company, will be 31 March 2027”

The company further added that, Bansal will continue on the Board of the Company as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director with effect from 1 April 2027. Bansal has stated that the change is on account of his personal desire to step back from day-to-day executive responsibilities. “He has confirmed that there is no other material reason for this change,” the filing said. Bansal’s has been associated with the company over the past 18 years. In his resignation letter, Bansal wrote, “While relinquishing my executive role and associated executive remuneration/perquisites, I remain deeply committed to the long-term growth and governance of the Company and express my willingness to continue serving on the Board of Directors as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director, liable to retire by rotation, with effect from April 01, 2027.”