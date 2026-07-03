PB Fintech crashes 8% on block deal buzz; 17 mn shares traded in first hour

PF Fintech down on block deal buzz: According to reports, Macritchie Investments which held close to a 6.5 per cent stake was planning to offload part of its stake in Friday's trade.

PB Fintech stock crashed 8% in Friday's intra-day trade. (Image: www.pbfintech.in)