PB Fintech crashes 8% on block deal buzz; 17 mn shares traded in first hour

Share price of PB Fintech, the company that operates Policy Bazaar and Paisa Bazaar, plunged 8 per cent in Friday's intra-day deals to a low of ₹1,545.50 on heavy volume amid buzz of a likely block deal. As of 10:00 AM, over 15.70 million shares traded at the PB Fintech counter on the NSE. The combined volume on the BSE and NSE stood at 17.3 million shares. The stock traded near the day's low at ₹1,561, down 7 per cent, in an otherwise firm market. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.6 per cent to 24,328, and the Sensex rallied 0.6 per cent or 460 points to 77,962. The stock has underperformed its benchmark Nifty MidCap 50 in the last one month. It has declined 1.5 per cent even as the benchmark rose 4 per cent. Similarly, on a year-to-date basis, the stock has shed 14 per cent, while the MidCap 50 advanced 3 per cent. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 400 pts; Nifty around 24,300; IT, metal shares advance
PB Fintech bulk deal buzz
According to CNBC TV-18, Macritchie Investments was likely to sell up to 2.6 per cent equity stake in PB Fintech via block deals. Reports suggested that the floor price for the said block deal would be around ₹1,604 per share, which was roughly 4.5 per cent below Thursday's closing price. The stake sale was supposed to fetch around ₹1,908 crore for Macritchie Investments. According to the shareholding pattern on the BSE, foreign institutional investor, Macritchie Investments, held up to 6.47 per cent equity stake or around 29.94 million shares of PB Fintech, through the foreign direct investment (FDI) route, as of March 2026 quarter end. Shareholding data shows, Tencent Cloud Europe B.V owned around 1.05 stake or 4.8 million shares through the same FDI route. That apart, total foreign portfolio investors holdings in PB Fintech as of March-end stood at 30.85 per cent. Whereas, domestic mutual funds held up to 25.94 per cent stake in the company. ALSO READ: TVS Motor vrooms past Hero, Honda to take top slot in 2-wheeler salesPB Fintech to invest ₹20 cr in PB Pay PB Fintech, in a recent exchange filing said it will invest up to ₹20 crore in its wholly-owned payments subsidiary, PB Pay, and incorporate two step-down subsidiaries in Dubai. PB Pay, incorporated in April 2024, received the RBI's certificate of authorisation to operate as an online payment aggregator in February 2026. The capital will be used to support the subsidiary's business expansion and meet the Reserve Bank of India's capital adequacy and net worth requirements for operating as a payment aggregator. READ MORE