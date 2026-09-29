PB Fintech, Turtlemint Fintech tank up to 43% in 4 days; hit 52-week lows

PB Fintech, Turtlemint Fintech Solutions shares price movement

Shares of online insurance distributor companies PB Fintech and Turtlemint Fintech Solutions continued to remain under pressure, falling up to 7 per cent and hitting respective 52-week lows on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals.

In the past four trading days, these stocks tanked up to 43 per cent after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) proposed an overhaul of insurance distribution rules.

Among individual stocks, PolicyBazaar’s parent company PB Fintech hit a 30-month low of ₹1,076.35, falling 7 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals. In the past four trading days, the market price of PB Fintech tanked 43 per cent.

Share price of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions hit a record low of ₹78.80, declining 5 per cent in intra-day deals. The stock slipped 42 per cent in the past four trading days. It hit a record high of ₹159.95 on August 28, 2026. Currently, the market price of insurance distribution platform Turtlemint Fintech Solutions quoted 48 per cent lower against its issue price of ₹152 per share. Why are online insurance distributor stocks under pressure? In a BSE filing, PB Fintech and Turtlemint Fintech Solutions clarified that the recent price movement in the scrips was purely market-driven, reflecting overall market dynamics, sector-specific news flow, and external market sentiments. The company exercises no control over such market-driven fluctuations.

PB Fintech said the company is aware of the Public Consultation Paper titled “Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution” recently issued by the Irdai. The proposals in the consultation paper cover structural shifts, including proposed adjustments to distribution expense structures and commission limits. “We clarify that the paper is currently at a consultation stage and represents proposed policy changes open for public and stakeholder feedback. It does not constitute a final regulatory order or directive,” the company said. “Our material subsidiary, PolicyBazaar, operates as an insurance intermediary dedicated to enhancing financial inclusion and social security across India. Over the past 18 years, the platform has invested substantially in consumer education, digital onboarding, pre-sale advisory and end-to-end claim assistance for under-penetrated products like Health and Term Insurance,” PB Fintech said.

At this stage, the proposed limits in the consultation paper, if implemented in current form, may not fully reflect the current operational and servicing cost structures of the online insurance distribution. However, the company, along with other industry stakeholders, is actively evaluating the comprehensive impact of these proposed changes and remains committed to constructive engagement with Irdai. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE PB Fintech further said the company will be submitting detailed feedback and representations to Irdai and relevant authorities during the stipulated consultation timeline. Brokerages view on PB Fintech Irdai's consultation paper poses earnings risk for PB Fintech. Hence, PB hosted an analyst call highlighting commission cuts resulting in non-life net present value (NPV) falling to 33-40 per cent of original NPV; life NPV being similar; PB looking at slowing hiring/marketing to mitigate the impact; focus on preserving cash and new opportunities such as managing general agent (MGA), analysts at Jefferies said. The brokerage firm estimates a 10 per cent cut in new business commission rates leads to 10-12 per cent fall in earnings.