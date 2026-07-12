PE investments in India clock $8.7 billion in the first half of 2026
Private equity investments in India surged 48% to $8.71 billion in H1 2026, led by software and internet firms, even as the number of deals declined
Private equity investments in India surged 48% to $8.71 billion in H1 2026, led by software and internet firms, even as the number of deals declined
|Period
|Amount (in billion $)
|Number of deals
|YoY change (amount)
|H1 2026
|8.71
|743
|48.13
|H2 2025
|6.44
|774
|-16.04
|H1 2025
|5.88
|778
|-33.11
|H2 2024
|7.67
|703
|63.89
|H1 2024
|8.79
|745
|45.05
|Period
|Amount (in billion $)
|Number of deals
|Computer Software
|2.35
|207
|Financial Services
|1.69
|37
|Internet Specific
|1.29
|145
|Industrial/Energy
|1.26
|54
|Consumer Related
|0.92
|111
First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 4:04 PM IST