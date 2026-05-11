PE investors to sell 4.3% stake in Groww parent through block deal

Private equity investors Peak XV Partners, Sequoia Capital and Ribbit Capital are looking to pare their holdings in Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of stockbroking platform Groww, through a block deal worth up to Rs 4,750 crore ($498 million) on Tuesday.

The proposed transaction involves the sale of around 268.4 million shares, representing nearly 4.3 per cent of the company’s total outstanding equity. The floor price for the deal has been set at Rs 177 per share, an 8.5 per cent discount to Monday’s closing price of Rs 193.52.

Kotak Securities and JP Morgan India are acting as placement agents for the transaction.