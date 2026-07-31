PE/VC investments decline 36% to $20.45 bn in first half of CY2026

India recorded a 36 per cent decline in private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments to $20.45 billion in the first half of calendar year 2026 (H1CY26), from $31.83 billion in H1CY25, according to a report by EY and the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA).

PE/VC exits stood at $9.4 billion across 95 exits in H1CY26, 29 per cent lower than $13.1 billion in H1CY25. Open-market exits accounted for 44 per cent of the total exit value in H1CY26, amounting to $4.1 billion, followed by strategic exits, which accounted for 36 per cent, or $3.4 billion, according to the report.