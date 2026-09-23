Pearl Global Industries soars 15% in 2 days, hits new high; here's why

Pearl Global Industries share price movement

Pearl Global Industries (PGIL) share price extended its rally, hitting a new high of ₹1,309, soaring 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹1,285.83 touched on August 10, 2026.

In the past two days, the market price of the garments & apparels maker surged 15 per cent after the company announced the commissioning of its new manufacturing facility in Bangladesh with an annual capacity of 7 million garment pieces (at optimum utilisation levels).

It also announced the expansion of its in-house washing facility. With the addition of the new Bangladesh facility, the company’s overall annual capacity now stands at 108 million garment pieces.

At 01:48 PM, PGIL quoted 8 per cent higher at ₹1,293.95, as compared to 0.41 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock zoomed 94 per cent, against a 12 per cent decline in the benchmark index. Pearl Global Industries commissions new manufacturing and laundry facility ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty around 23,400; Nifty Metal gains over 2% PGIL, India’s largest listed garment exporter, manufacturing from multiple sourcing regions in South Asia, South-East Asia and Central America announced the commissioning of a new manufacturing facility and expansion of sustainable laundry capacity in Bangladesh.

The new manufacturing unit adds 7 million pieces of annual garment capacity, at optimum utilization, taking the company’s overall installed manufacturing capacity to a total of 108 million pieces per annum. The expansion will further enable PGIL to leverage this ecosystem while meeting the evolving requirements of its global customers. In addition, the expansion of the company’s in-house sustainable laundry capacity will enhance operational efficiency, reduce washing costs and water consumption, and is expected to generate a return on capital employed (ROCE) of approximately 18–20 per cent. ICICI Securities view on PGIL The capacity expansion and washing facility addition are part of PGIL’s broader capex program of ₹200-250 crore. PGIL has earmarked ₹110 crore for the Bangladesh manufacturing facility and ₹95 crore for sustainable washing capacity expansion.

ALSO READ: Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock: Man Ind soars 15%; zooms 222% from Feb low The company continues to add facilities across operating locations to serve growing demand from global retailers. It added a 1.4 million-piece manufacturing facility in Bihar in FY26, with the second shed under construction and expected to be operational by October/November 2026. It is also pursuing other capacity additions, with management highlighting that land has already been acquired in Vietnam for another expansion. Overall, management expects greenfield expansions, along with capacities under the partnership model, to take overall manufacturing capacity to 125 million garment pieces in FY28 from 108 million currently. These incremental facilities should support volume and revenue growth, while backward integration should improve margins over the medium term, ICICI Securities said in a note.