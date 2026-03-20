PE firms, HNIs put brakes on share sales amid market volatility

The selloff has been particularly severe in mid- and small-cap segments, where many IPO names are concentrated.

Over the next six months, lock-in periods for 87 IPOs — representing roughly ₹6 trillion in shares — are scheduled to expire, according to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research. Prominent companies with expiries approaching include Urban Company, ICICI Prudential AMC, Bharat Coking Coal, and Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

Dealmaking has broadly stalled since the outbreak of the Iran conflict. “For listed companies, price discovery has already happened, making smaller blocks feasible,” said Pranjal Srivastava, investment banking partner at Centrum Capital. “However, large blocks will be difficult. Investors are reluctant to dilute, especially as many of these stocks are trading below their issue prices. A more favourable window will only emerge with positive developments regarding the war,” Srivastava added.