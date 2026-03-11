Petrochemical units, power plants to face brunt of gas allocation

Refiners may seek to switch to alternates like fuel oil which usually trends cheaper than gas so earnings impact may be relatively low. However, all fossil fuels are witnessing price spikes. There may also be environmental concerns and associated costs since fuel oil is much “dirtier” than gas. Petchem has been a loss-making segment for a while due to poor spreads and supply curtailment may just make a bad situation worse. Gail’s Pata plant (unlisted subsidiary) relies completely on Qatar and this could lead to a shutdown.

Rising costs and rupee depreciation will lead to margin compression for all players and lower volumes would hurt Gail and Petronet especially. Petronet’s Dahej terminal has over 75 per cent exposure to Hormuz. Kochi and Chhara terminals are also 100 per cent dependent on the gas from West Asia. Mundra (88 per cent), Dhamra (65 per cent ) and Ennore (62 per cent ) terminals also have high exposures while Hazira (25 per cent ) and Dabhol (zero exposure) source more from US, Russia and Australia. Petronet has issued force majeure notices to GAIL, Indian Oil Corporation and BPCL. Gujarat Gas has also issued force majeure notices to industrial customers.