Petrochemical units, power plants to face brunt of gas allocation

Overall CGD consumption, including for industrial and commercial sectors in the third quarter of 2025-26 (Q3FY26) was 45 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd). Of this, households and CNG consumption would be around 35 mmscmd, which is currently unaffected. Fertilisers consumed 57 mmscmd on average over Q2 and Q3, and 17 mmscmd could be reduced. Other industrial sector consumption over Q2 and Q3 was 43 mmscmd and 8.6 mmscmd of this could be reduced. Refineries consumed 15.5 mmscmd in the past few quarters and 5.5 mmscmd could be curtailed.
These calculations are ballpark in the absence of more details. But the rough estimates imply this order is braced for up to 30-35 per cent cutback in supply (around 55-60 mmscmd). Petrochemicals (petchem) and power plants will be taking the biggest hits. CGD players will cut back 20 per cent supply to industrial and commercial consumers which consume roughly a third of CGD. The reallocation of high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) gas may also occur.