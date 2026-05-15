Fuel price hike shows global oil stress; Rupee seen in ₹96-98 range in FY27

Fuel price hike signals inflation, rupee risks if crude stays near $100

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by ₹3 per litre across India on May 15, 2026 — the first material retail revision since April 2022, a span of nearly four years. The decision by the public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), in close consultation with the government, reflects a careful recalibration to global energy market conditions, with Brent crude having held above $100 per barrel since early March and having touched levels close to $126 in late April. The revision itself is modest, and considerably smaller in proportion than the adjustments seen across most major importing economies during this period.

The Wholesale Price Index reading of 8.3 per cent for April , released the previous day, captures the same underlying story at the producer level -- namely, the orderly transmission of higher international energy prices into domestic costs. This is, fundamentally, a global phenomenon, currently being recorded in nearly every oil-importing economy regardless of size or geography. Higher oil prices act, in effect, as an indirect tax on consumers worldwide. When crude rises, transport, logistics, electricity and a range of manufactured goods become marginally more expensive. Indian households, like consumers everywhere, absorb a portion of this through their everyday consumption basket. That said, India's exposure has been remarkably well-managed compared with peers.

The import burden has been thoughtfully shared across four pillars of the economy. First, the public sector Oil Marketing Companies — Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL — have absorbed a substantial portion through compressed marketing margins. Second, the central government has carried a meaningful share through forgone excise revenues, having earlier reduced central duties on petrol and diesel. Third, industrial and commercial users — through bulk diesel, aviation turbine fuel and commercial LPG — have already moved closer to market-linked prices and absorbed much of the upstream movement. Fourth, households are now beginning to share a small, calibrated portion through the ₹3 per litre revision, which remains modest by international comparison.

India has been among the very few major economies to have shielded households from international energy volatility for this long. Even several oil-producing nations have had to raise domestic prices during this cycle. The current adjustment is best understood as a gradual normalisation, with further small adjustments, should they become necessary, likely to follow the same principle. The broader context is, in many ways, analogous to the pandemic. Then, the constraint was lockdowns within individual countries; today, the equivalent constraint sits in the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping disruptions since late February have tightened global energy supply chains. Within these conditions, India's energy diplomacy has been notably proactive, with crude sourcing now spread across roughly forty countries and a meaningful share of imports rerouted via non-Hormuz channels. The availability of energy has remained secure throughout. Price, of course, is a matter no importing nation can entirely escape.

The relationship between crude prices and Indian inflation is well established. As a working thumb rule, every sustained $10 per barrel increase in Brent typically translates to 30 to 60 basis points of upward pressure on headline CPI over a six- to nine-month window, working through fuel, transport, logistics and second-round effects on manufactured goods. The current ₹3 per litre revision, taken in isolation, is likely to add roughly 20 to 25 basis points to CPI over the next two months. My own assessment of the path ahead maps to two reasonable scenarios. In a base case where Brent averages between $80 and $90 per barrel through December, headline CPI is likely to track close to 5.2 per cent by the end of the calendar year, still within the RBI's tolerance corridor. In an adverse scenario, where Brent sustains near $100 per barrel through December, CPI could test the 6.0 to 6.5 per cent range by the end of FY27, brushing the upper band of the RBI's 2-6 per cent target framework. For the rupee, the path is closely tied to the same crude trajectory. In the base case, with Brent easing into the $80-90 range, the rupee should find meaningful relief from current levels around ₹95.75 per dollar, with a move back toward the ₹93-94 zone plausible by December as the oil import bill compresses and current-account pressures ease. In the adverse scenario, with Brent sustained near $100, the rupee is likely to remain under measured pressure, broadly trading in a ₹96-98 corridor through end-FY27, with the RBI's well-tested intervention framework continuing to smooth volatility around that range. The wholesale price index, more directly exposed to commodity swings, would likely lead the move on the way up and lag on the way down — staying elevated near 7-8 per cent through the calendar year before moderating in line with global crude. In both scenarios, the policy framework holds, the buffers remain intact, and India's underlying macro story remains comfortably anchored — built, in fact, precisely for episodes like the present one.