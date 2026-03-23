In a month, Petronet LNG shares fell 15 per cent, compared to Sensex’s fall of 10.5 per cent.

India imported around 55 per cent of its LNG from Qatar and the UAE in 2025, Nomura said, with an estimated 60:40 split between contract and spot purchases. More than 20 per cent of India’s LNG imports were spot cargoes from the Middle East, suggesting the hit to PLNG’s actual regasification volumes could be larger than the 7.5 million tonnes linked to Qatar Energy’s volume-based contract.

The brokerage said the crisis in West Asia has taken out a meaningful portion of global LNG capacity, potentially affecting volumes tied to PLNG’s use-or-pay, or UoP, contracts.

Revenues may continue, but cash flow could come later

Nomura said PLNG may still be able to book revenues under its use-or-pay arrangements even if contracted LNG volumes are not immediately delivered, though the cash flows may be realised only when those volumes are eventually supplied.

The brokerage pointed to a similar episode in 2021, when spot LNG prices surged after the pandemic-led demand recovery. At that time, PLNG allowed offtakers to carry forward lost UoP volumes for up to three years, compared with one year under the original agreement, to ease pressure on customers.

Limited impact on target price from payment delays

Nomura said delays in UoP payments are unlikely to materially alter its valuation for PLNG because the issue is largely one of timing rather than permanent loss of cash flows.