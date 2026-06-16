Petronet LNG shares up 2% as Qatar plans to rapidly restart LNG production

Petronet LNG gained on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Qatar is planning to rapidly boost liquefied natural gas production once the Strait of Hormuz reopens. Shares ofgained on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Qatar is planning to rapidly boost liquefied natural gas production once the Strait of Hormuz reopens.

Petronet LNG is the country's largest LNG importer. The counter opened in the green at ₹286.60 and touched an intraday high of ₹291.80, up nearly 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 3 PM, the stock was trading firmly in the green at ₹291, up 1.8 per cent. Nearly 4.7 million shares of the company changed hands, according to exchange data.

Notably, Qatar had halted LNG production after its facilities were attacked by Iran. India, which depends on long-term LNG contracts with Qatar for a significant share of its gas needs, had seen a temporary suspension of cargoes, leading to supply cuts up to 40 per cent for a range of industrial consumers and city gas distribution (CGD) companies.

According to a Bloomberg report, Qatar aims to restore most of its export capacity within two months. QatarEnergy, which operates the country’s LNG facility, has told buyers that it expects to raise output to about 50 per cent of capacity a month after safe passage through the strait is restored, and to roughly 80 per cent within two months. Petronet LNG was not able to send ships to Qatar to ferry LNG as the Strait of Hormuz was closed. Additionally, Qatar had also shut down liquefied natural gas production at the world's largest export facility - which also supplied gas to India - after it was targeted in an Iranian drone attack. Petronet had even sent force majeure notice to QatarEnergy for inability to send ships. QatarEnergy too has served a force majeure notice for inability to serve its buyer due to hostilities in the region.