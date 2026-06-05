PFC stock eyes breakout, can gain up to 11%; Bajaj Broking explains why

"The stock is at the cusp of generating a breakout above the falling trendline joining the last 2 months highs thus offers fresh entry opportunity," explains Bajaj Broking with the above chart in its report.Further, the analysts observe that buying demand has recently emerged from the key support area of ₹405-₹415 being confluence of the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEAM) and the trendline support joining previous highs.This they believe signals a likely change of polarity as the previous resistance has reversed its role and now acting as support.Among the key momentum oscillators, the brokerage highlights that the daily stochastic has generated a 'Buy' signal moving above its three periods average, thus validating a positive bias on the stock.Given the above positive indicators on the PFC chart, Bajaj Broking recommends buying the stock in the ₹418-₹428 range, with a stop loss placed at ₹398 for a likely target of ₹469.The upside target implies a potential upside of nearly 11 per cent from yesterday's closing stock price, and represents the 80 per cent retracement of the entire previous decline form ₹486 to ₹408 levels, explains the brokerage firm. Analysts have recommended a holding period of up to 30 days for this trade.