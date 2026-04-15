The Indian pharmaceutical sector is expected to post a muted performance for the final quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26), primarily weighed down by the "gRevlimid cliff" in the United States. While the underlying base business remains strong across domestic and emerging markets, the high base effect from previous blockbuster generic launches in the US is expected to keep overall growth in check.

According to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities, the pharma industry is expected to see a moderate 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in reported sales and a 1 per cent increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda). This performance is led by steady ex-gRevlimid US sales, healthy growth in India and non-US markets, and favourable foreign exchange movements.

Analysts at PL Capital and JM Financial also noted that pharmaceutical companies under their coverage are expected to see muted Ebitda growth of 1 per cent Y-o-Y, citing the elevated US base as the primary drag. Balancing patent cliffs and speciality growth The US business remains a mixed bag as companies navigate the erosion of high-value generic sales. Analysts at Kotak expect the overall US sales for their coverage universe to decline 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), factoring in zero Revlimid sales for Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, Sun Pharma, and Aurobindo Pharma. However, excluding the impact of gRevlimid, the core US portfolio appears stable, the brokerage said.

PL Capital noted that the underlying business is showing growth, particularly for companies with niche portfolios. It expects Lupin to outperform with strong gTolvaptan traction, while Sun Pharma will see growth led by key speciality products such as Leqselvi and Ilumya. On the other hand, JM Financial expects a weak quarter for Cipla, Zydus, and Dr Reddy’s due to margin pressure from an unfavourable product mix. Notably, Cipla is expected to see a sharp decline in sales as two big products, gRevlimid and Lanreotide, will have minimal contribution this quarter, according to Kotak. Dr Reddy’s is also expected to see the impact of the patent cliff, compounded by a one-time shelf stock adjustment of over $30 million for gRevlimid.

Domestic and emerging markets provide stability While the US faces volatility, the Indian domestic market remains a pillar of strength. According to Kotak, organic domestic sales are expected to grow 12 per cent Y-o-Y, with Dr Reddy’s, Torrent Pharma, and Sun Pharma likely to report the highest growth. On a reported basis, the brokerage projects a 16 per cent Y-o-Y domestic sales growth for the sector. Brokerages expect the domestic formulations business to benefit from improving demand in the acute segment and continued traction in chronic therapies. PL Capital pointed to the launch of generic Semaglutide, providing tailwind in March 2026, and is set to accelerate growth in FY27E.

Emerging markets and the Rest of World (RoW) segments are also expected to show steady underlying trends, further supported by the depreciation of the Indian Rupee. For the API and CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing) segments, analysts at Kotak expect the volumes to rise sequentially. The brokerage forecasts 16 per cent Q-o-Q sales growth for CRDMOs, with strong Y-o-Y performance for Divi’s, Laurus, and Sai Life Sciences. Margin dynamics and geopolitical risks From the profitability front, the sector is witnessing a complex cost environment. PL Capital highlighted that "the relatively benign raw material prices will continue to aid gross margins in Q4," though these benefits may be partly offset by rising logistics costs.

The ongoing Middle East conflict has emerged as a key variable. JM Financial cautioned that tailwinds from currency movements will be partly offset by higher freight costs toward the end of the quarter. However, the immediate impact on Q4 earnings is expected to be minimal due to companies holding one to three months of raw material inventory. Kotak warned that earnings risks could rise meaningfully if the conflict drags on. For instance, Ajanta Pharma (AJP) could see a revenue impact of ₹300-400 million in Q4 due to shipment delays to the Middle East. Despite these near-term pressures, the outlook for the pharma sector remains constructive. The Healthcare Index outperformed the Sensex by approximately 12 per cent during the January-March 2026 period. Analysts believe that as the impact of patent cliffs stabilises, earnings growth will gradually improve, fueled by domestic strength and a pivot toward speciality products in the US. Preferred picks across the three brokerages include Sun Pharma, Torrent Pharma, Lupin, and Anthem Biosciences.