Pharma shares shine: Divi's, Laurus hit new highs; zoom up to 91% in FY27

Divi’s Labs, Laurus, Sai Life, Gland Pharma, Piramal Pharma stocks today

Shares of the listed-Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) companies Divi’s Laboratories and Laurus Labs hit their respective all-time highs, gaining up to 3 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals on a healthy business outlook. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.17 per cent at 77,787 at 10:38 AM.

Divis Labs was up 3 per cent at ₹8,915, and Laurus Labs was up 1 per cent at ₹1,890 in intra-day deals. Since April 2026, thus far in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), the stock price of Laurus zoomed 90 per cent and Divi’s Labs 50 per cent.

Gland Pharma, Piramal Pharma, and Sai Life Sciences, among other CRDMO companies, were up in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent. These stocks were quoting near all-time high levels touched in August. Thus far in FY27, they zoomed between 52 per cent - 69 per cent. CRDMO’s companies Q1FY27 review, outlook Analysts at Jefferies said the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) saw 6 of 9 coverage firms beat estimates, while 2 missed JEFe. The CRDMO sector collectively delivered 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, the highest in the past 7 quarters, led by firms such as Divi’s Labs, Laurus Labs, Gland Pharma, Piramal Pharma, and Sai Life. Total sales (including non CRDMO segments) were also robust, growing 14 per cent YoY. Overall, industry commentary remained bullish for FY27, supported by healthy growth outlook, the brokerage firm said in the sector report.

India’s CRDMO sector growth rebounded to 19 per cent YoY in Q1FY27 versus just 9 per cent YoY in the March 2026 quarter, marking the highest growth level since the December 2024 quarter. Growth in Q1FY27 was driven by Divi’s Labs, Laurus Labs, Gland Pharma, Piramal Pharma, and Sai Life. During Q1FY27, Divi’s Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) business grew 50 per cent YoY, driven by validation batches for major CDMO projects. Laurus Labs’ CDMO division grew 76 per cent YoY, boosted by strong growth from a commercial molecule launched in FY26. Piramal Pharma’s CDMO revenue increased 19 per cent YoY on healthy order inflow across sites. Sai Life’s beat was driven by 24 per cent YoY growth in Contract Research Organization (CRO) and margin gains, analysts at Jefferies said. Divi’s Labs and Sail Life were the brokerage's top picks among the sector with a target price of ₹10,200 and ₹1,610, respectively.

Analysts said Sai Life mentioned that the FY27 revenue split between H1 and H2 is expected to be 40:60, in line with historical trends and compared with 48:52 mix last year. This implies FY27 could be a strong year with 20 per cent sales growth. Sai’s dedicated peptide development lab will come online shortly and will have the capability to deliver clinical batches. In FY28, Sai plans to break ground on a Greenfield peptide manufacturing facility. Divi’s hinted that the CDMO sales run rate will remain elevated, as validation batches that drove growth in the current quarter will continue to be supplied in coming quarters. Divi’s is expected to sign a multiyear CDMO contract for a contrast media product in the next 3-4 months and has several small-molecule and peptide projects scheduled for launch over the next 12-18 months, the brokerage firm said.