Pharma stocks under pressure; Laurus, Sai Life, Divi's slide up to 10%

Pharmaceutical shares price movement

Shares of pharmaceutical companies, mainly contract development & manufacturing (CDMO) and Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), were under pressure, falling up to 10 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intraday deals due to profit booking.

Share price of Laurus Labs plunged 10 per cent to ₹2,190 amid heavy volume. The average trading volume at the counter nearly doubled with a combined 6.3 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Sai Life Sciences’ share price slipped 7.4 per cent, while Divi’s Laboratories was down 4 per cent, and Piramal Pharma shed 3 per cent. Wockhardt, Abbott India, Ipca Laboratories, Biocon and Mankind Pharma from the Nifty Pharma index were down in the range of 1-2 per cent.

At 02:47 PM on Monday, the Nifty Pharma index was top loser among sectoral indices down 1.8 per cent, compared to a 0.26 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. Dishman Carbogen Amcis and Innova Captab from the BSE Healthcare index tanked 18 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively. Solara Active Pharma Sciences and Viyash Scientific plunged 9 per cent each. However, despite today’s decline, thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock price of Laurus Labs and Sai Life Sciences have outperformed the market by zooming 101 per cent each, while Divi’s surged 73 per cent and Piramal Pharma 45 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 4 per cent.

Jefferies view on CDMO, CRDOM sector ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 312 points, Nifty at 25,220 in closing auction session The past few years have seen a resurgence in India's CRDMO sector, marked by the listings of Sai Life, Anthem Bio, Cohance, and Piramal Pharma. Analysts at Jefferies believe, Indian CRDMOs with strong Pharma/Big Pharma relationships will in the long run deliver superior financial and stock price returns compared to CRDMOs whose growth is driven by Biotech customers. Innovators increasingly prefer partners that can support molecules from early development through commercial manufacturing, reducing supply chain complexity via end-to-end solutions. However, higher exposure to CDMO services versus Clinical Research Organization (CRO) remains important, as CDMO revenues are generally stickier and more scalable, Jefferies said in the pharmaceutical sector report.

Big Pharma customers often require dedicated manufacturing suites and substantial capital investments. Given their preference for long-term strategic partners rather than project-specific vendors, factors such as manufacturing scale, technical manpower, and land availability become critical. Scale also supports cost competitiveness through vertical integration, the brokerage said and it believes Divi's and Laurus offer among the strongest large-scale manufacturing capabilities. However, execution remains one of the most important criteria for CRDMO clients, encompassing turnaround times, product quality, audit outcomes, reliability, and regulatory compliance. While most operational metrics are not publicly disclosed, management quality and execution track record can serve as useful proxies. In analysts view, Divi's, Laurus, Anthem, and Sai Life stand out on this front.

Why Laurus Labs' share price tanked 10%? According to an exchange filing by Laurus Labs, Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, sold 14.85 lakh shares of the company while V V Ravi Kumar, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer, sold 4.78 lakh shares through Leven Holdings. On the other hand, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have accumulated shares of Laurus Labs for the second straight quarter. FPIs, which become the largest shareholder. FPIs increased stake in the company to 30.8 per cent at the end of September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) from 28 per cent at the end of June 2026 quarter. FPIs held 25.8 per cent in Laurus Labs at the end of March 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.