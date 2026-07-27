Pharma top bet for H2-CY2026; be selective in banks, defence: Ajit Mishra

On the broader market outlook, Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research of Religare Broking says the Nifty remains in consolidation mode, with key support at 23,600. On the upside, bullish pivot stands at 24,600.

Q&A with Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research of Religare Broking: The analyst is bullish on Pharma, select stocks from banking and defence sectors.