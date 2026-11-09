Pharmacy retail stock Entero Healthcare zooms 33% in 1 week; hits new high

Entero Healthcare Solutions share price movement

Entero Healthcare Solutions share price moved higher by 4 per cent to ₹2,095.30, also its new high on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade in an otherwise range-bound market.

The stock price of the pharmacy retail company bounced back 7 per cent from its intraday low of ₹1,967 on the BSE. In the past week, the stock zoomed 33 per cent, and has more than doubled or up 122 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹944 touched on December 29, 2025.

At 02:51 PM, Entero Healthcare quoted 3 per cent higher at ₹2,090, against a 0.11 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

What’s driving Entero Healthcare Solutions share price? For the July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27), Entero Healthcare Solutions continued its strong organic growth momentum outpacing industry growth and showing sustained improvement in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin in the second quarter. The company’s revenue grew by 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹2,087 crore with EBITDA margin at 5.3 per cent. Profit after tax increased 66 per cent YoY at ₹60.70 crore. Entero’s organic growth of 18 per cent continues to be well ahead of the pharma market, and the management believes it has enough levers in business to ensure this growth run-rate. EBITDA margin improvement of 140bps YoY to 5.3 per cent was fuelled by cost discipline across segments and a rise in contribution from the Medtech business.

Post a robust H1FY27, management anticipates that Entero may surpass its FY27 revenue growth guidance of 23 per cent. The company is expected to generate >₹200 crore in operating cash flows in FY27, which may be deployed towards boosting growth through merger & acquisition (M&A) or increasing its stake in subsidiaries that are not fully owned, analysts at ICICI Securities said in its result update while retaining a 'BUY' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,100 (17x FY28E EV/EBITDA). Entero continues to strengthen its position in the healthcare distribution market, with organic growth (+20 per cent) ahead of the industry. The company's ability to expand its product portfolio and increase wallet share from existing customers, along with robust underlying demand helped it deliver healthy organic growth of 17–20 per cent over the past four quarters.

Analysts at ICICI Securities believe the increasing contribution from MedTech provides an additional growth avenue, given the relatively fragmented nature of the market and the opportunity to consolidate distribution. With MedTech revenue already contributing over 15 per cent to consolidated revenue, the addition of new product categories, deeper penetration of existing markets and partnerships with medical technology manufacturers could support growth and further improve profitability, it added. Entero indicated that the FY27 guidance of 23 per cent revenue growth should be easily achievable. This growth will be driven by organic growth and calendarisation impact of recent acquisition; OCF-to-EBITDA conversion should be 50 per cent per the company, according to analysts at Jefferies.

The guidance does not include any acquisitions, which will provide potential upside to growth. Over the next 3 years, management expects 20 per cent plus revenue growth, largely by organic route and expands EBITDA margins above 6 per cent. Entero said that hospital price revisions and oncology product pricing changes are unlikely to impact their margin profile, the brokerage firm said. Entero remains a high-growth story with a focus on organic growth coupled with selective but margin-accretive acquisition. Its balance sheet strength is also improving as working capital declines due to scale benefit. Analysts at Jefferies increase FY27-FY29e EPS by 3-8 per cent on higher growth and better margin profile. The brokerage firm maintains Buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,100 based on 28x Dec-28E EPS (roll-fwd from Jun-28).

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