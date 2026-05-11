PhysicsWallah gains 6% in trade; HSBC Global Investment initiates 'Buy'

Growth is underpinned by strong demand for quality education and the intense competition around entrance examinations. India's favourable demographics — with an average age of 28 — provide a structural tailwind, while a challenging employment backdrop has made academic credentials increasingly important. With job creation remaining modest, household spending on exam preparation continues to rise as students compete for limited opportunities.

PhysicsWallah, which started as a YouTube channel in 2016, has grown into one of India's leading education technology companies, offering both online and offline courses. HSBC believes the company is largely insulated from AI-driven disruption in India and relatively resilient during broader macroeconomic slowdowns.

Large and expanding addressable market

HSBC estimates India's test preparation market at approximately ₹1.1 trillion, expected to reach approximately ₹2 trillion by FY30. Three key drivers underpin this expansion — the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions both offer pathways to middle and upper-middle income brackets; demand for government roles is rising, with approximately 18 million applications annually for 1 million government jobs; and students are beginning exam preparation earlier, further widening PhysicsWallah's potential addressable market.

Execution as the key differentiator

The test preparation industry remains highly fragmented, dominated by hyper-local institutes and star teachers, with only a few national players. HSBC believes execution is the critical differentiator in this landscape. PhysicsWallah's online model is affordable and scalable across the country — a significant advantage given that a large proportion of JEE aspirants are not targeting the top institutes of technology but seeking admission to credible engineering programmes at reasonable cost.