Pidilite Industries stock gains 4% on strong Q4 nos; profit up 37% YoY

Pidilite Industries share price today

Shares of Pidilite Industries , a manufacturer of adhesives and construction chemicals, rose over 4 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,515 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported better-than-expected numbers for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

Around 12:20 PM, the stock was trading at ₹1,479, up 2.3 per cent from its previous session closing level of ₹1,450.40. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was at 24,188.05 levels, down by 138.60 points or 0.57 per cent.

Pidilite stock has surged around 15 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,259 touched on April 6, 2026. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1.50 trillion.

Pidilite Industries Q4FY26 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter, Pidilite Industries reported consolidated net sales of ₹3,572 crore , up 14.1 per cent from ₹3,120 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Its profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹584 crore, up 36.6 per cent as compared to ₹428 crore in the Q4FY25. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 31.6 per cent to ₹833 crore as against ₹633 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin also expanded by 310 basis points to 23.3 per cent from 20.2 per cent. For the full FY26, Pidilite reported net sales of ₹14,553 crore, up 11.1 per cent from ₹13,094 crore in the previous fiscal. PAT jumped 17.9 per cent to ₹2,481 crore from ₹2,096 crore.

Ebitda came in at ₹3,519 crore in FY26, up 16.8 per cent from ₹3,013 crore in FY25. Ebitda margin expanded to 24.2 per cent from 23 per cent. Its underlying volume growth (UVG) remained strong at 15 per cent. In the Consumer & Bazaar (C&B) segment, UVG was 15.4 per cent, and in the B2B business, it was 14.8 per cent. The company's board of directors has proposed a final dividend of ₹11.5 per share. Pidilite Industries management commentary Sudhanshu Vats, managing director at Pidilite Industries, said the company delivered strong mid-teens UVG and revenue growth with robust expansion in margins, underscoring the strength of our brands and business model. Consumer & Bazaar segment continued to accelerate, while the Business-to-Business segment made steady progress despite external challenges.