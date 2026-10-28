Piramal Pharma soars 15% in weak market on huge volume post Q2 results

Piramal Pharma share price movement

Piramal Pharma's share price soared 15 per cent to ₹227.40 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume after the company reported strong September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) earnings.

The company lifted its FY27 outlook and now expects revenue growth of 19 per cent to 20 per cent, accompanied by meaningfully higher profitability.

At 10:23 AM, Piramal Pharma quoted 14.5 per cent higher at ₹227.30, compared to a 1.3 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over 20-fold with a combined 43.65 million shares representing 3.3 per cent of the company's total equity changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹231.85 on September 8, 2026.

Piramal Pharma – Q2 results Priamal Pharma reported a profit after tax of ₹5 crore, against a loss of ₹99 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue grew 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹2,617 crore in Q2FY27, driven by strong performance across all three businesses. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 72 per cent YoY to ₹385 crore in Q2FY27, with 370bps EBITDA margin expansion to 14.7 per cent. This was driven by higher capacity utilization, operating leverage, disciplined execution, and sustained cost optimization initiatives, the company said. With H2 typically stronger than H1, the management said the company is well-positioned to deliver a strong full-year performance, supported by a healthy order book, encouraging customer engagement, and continued operating discipline.

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