PM Modi has held up a mirror to the country: Nilesh Shah, Kotak AMC

Prime Minister Modi’s appeal for austerity measures back home in the backdrop of the ongoing West Asia crisis made the markets nervous. Nilesh Shah, managing director at Kotak Mahindra AMC, tells Puneet Wadhwa over a telephonic chat that this is not the time to be aggressively overweight on equities. Investors, he suggests should consider diversification through products such as performing credit AIFs, special investment funds with long-short and leverage capabilities, REITs, InvITs, and global investment opportunities. Edited excerpts:

How do you interpret Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity measures?

Essentially, the Prime Minister has held up a mirror to the country. India is among the world’s largest crude oil importers, so any sharp rise in oil prices or disruption in supply will inevitably impact us. Rising oil prices are like “Rahukaal” in an economic horoscope — they affect inflation, growth, the current account deficit, the rupee, interest rates, and virtually every macroeconomic parameter. Therefore, corrective action becomes necessary.

What policy measures do you think could be introduced over the next few days or weeks? The first priority has to be reducing foreign exchange outflows. For example, in the mutual fund industry, we had decided long ago not to reward distributors with foreign trips. Why spend abroad when celebrations can happen within India? Other industries could voluntarily adopt similar practices, or the government could even encourage such measures formally. Second, the government could revisit initiatives like gold recycling, gold disclosure, or gold monetisation schemes. Indians hold enormous quantities of idle gold. If even part of that can be brought into the financial system, it could help reduce gold imports. We could also explore mechanisms like gold lending and borrowing, similar to stock lending and borrowing.

Third, there could be efforts to reduce fuel consumption itself — encouraging carpooling, increasing work-from-home arrangements, and promoting efficient use of energy. Individually, these may seem like small steps, but collectively they can make a meaningful difference. Most importantly, there has to be a demonstration effect. If the government leads by example, citizens are more likely to follow. But realistically, how much can measures like carpooling save in terms of crude oil imports? India is a heavily fuel-dependent economy. I agree the savings may not be dramatic individually. But the question is: should we take corrective action or not? The answer is clearly yes. Higher oil prices hurt economic growth, raise inflation, and put pressure on the rupee. The government must therefore take the lead. It can encourage carpooling among employees, reduce convoy sizes for official events, and adopt other symbolic but meaningful measures.

Citizens, too, can contribute. We have seen people voluntarily give up LPG subsidies in the national interest. A similar spirit can help reduce fuel consumption. Internationally, measures such as congestion taxes, carpooling incentives, and dedicated fast lanes for shared vehicles have worked successfully. But isn’t this effectively penalising citizens? People already pay taxes, and investors are taxed on both equity and debt gains. Why should they bear the burden of imported inflation or a global crisis? Then what is the alternative? Should the government simply allow the situation to worsen? If a child continues eating junk food and damaging his health, should the doctor do nothing simply because the child can afford it? Rising oil prices are damaging for the economy. Corrective action may be inconvenient, but it is necessary.

Do you think the government lacks fiscal firepower or out-of-the-box solutions to handle the crisis? During Covid, the government spent aggressively to support the economy, and the fiscal deficit expanded to nearly double digits. Now, however, fiscal consolidation is important. Fiscal prudence is one of the key pillars supporting India’s macroeconomic stability today. Why compromise that stability? Have markets misinterpreted the Prime Minister’s appeal? Or perhaps overreacted to developments that may not even materialise? Markets react to events — that is their nature. Tomorrow they may rise or fall again. At the moment, markets are driven far more by global developments than domestic factors. The biggest concern globally is energy supply and energy prices. We have already seen warnings from the CEO of Saudi Aramco that even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens fully, restoring supply chains will take time. So market movements are the result of multiple overlapping developments.

Is the Prime Minister’s appeal for austerity a precursor to higher auto fuel prices in the coming weeks? Undoubtedly, fuel prices need to reflect the rise in global crude oil prices. Political considerations, including state elections, may have delayed this adjustment. But with elections now behind us, I believe fuel prices should be increased. In economics, price remains the most effective mechanism to moderate consumption. So, a few more quarters of pain for India Inc. if this fuel price hike were to happen? If higher oil prices are passed on to consumers rather than absorbed entirely by the government, inflation will rise. Once inflation rises, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will have to tighten monetary policy. Higher inflation and interest rates will impact corporate profitability and equity valuations. Simultaneously, increased spending on energy imports will weigh on economic growth.

So yes — growth could slow, inflation could rise, and corporate profitability may come under pressure. The extent of the impact will depend on how severe and prolonged the geopolitical conflict becomes, and how high energy prices remain. As of now, uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz continues to disrupt global energy supply, and there is no clarity on when the situation will normalise. What key message should investors take away from the Prime Minister’s statement? And what should they do with their equity investments now? Investors are already anxious because markets have delivered limited returns over nearly two years, while macroeconomic vulnerabilities remain elevated. Our recommendation is simple: maintain discipline in asset allocation. This is not the time to be aggressively overweight on equities. Markets appear fairly valued, so investors should maintain neutral equity exposure.