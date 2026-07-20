PNB gains 6% post Q1; brokerages retain bullish view, see up to 22% upside

Punjab National Bank Q1 results review: The state-owned lender, Punjab National Bank, over the weekend The state-owned lender, Punjab National Bank, over the weekend reported a strong June quarter (Q1FY27) result , analysts said. The bank's results were aided by a three-fold jump in standalone net profit.

The lender's counter surged on Monday. At 10:46 AM, PNB's share price was trading 4.18 per cent higher at ₹110.15 per share on the NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.46 per cent at 24,222.85. In intraday trade, the counter gained 5.71 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹111.68 per share.

Punjab National Bank Q1FY27 result highlights

PNB reported a net profit of ₹5,253 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to a net profit of ₹1,675 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the quarter under review remained static at ₹37,231 crore

The lender's interest income increased marginally to ₹32,897 crore, from ₹31,964 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the period, the bank's operating profit rose to ₹7,519 crore, as compared to ₹7,081 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.78 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 3.78 per cent a year ago.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) in absolute terms declined by ₹7,292 crore to ₹35,381 crore from ₹42,673 crore, while Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) eased by ₹699 crore to ₹3,433 crore from ₹4,132 crore as on June 2025.

Brokerages’ view on Punjab National Bank post Q1 Results

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target ₹135

MOFS noted that PNB reported a mixed quarter, with earnings beat led by controlled provisions and opex, while margins improved 3bp Q-o-Q. Provisions came in lower, reflecting strong asset quality, while opex was lower due to fewer AS-15 provisions and a decline in PSLC costs.

The brokerage added that business growth remained modest, and management guided for loan growth of 12-13 per cent in FY27. Asset quality trends were healthy, with slippages showing a dip with no significant stress. Check Q1 Results Today "Punjab National Bank (PNB) has guided for a return on assets (RoA) of over 1 per cent and credit costs of below 0.4 per cent for FY27," MOFSL said. The brokerage expects the bank to deliver a RoA of 1.06 per cent and a return on equity (RoE) of 15.4 per cent in FY27. It has reiterated a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹135, valuing the bank at 0.9 times its estimated FY28 adjusted book value (ABV).

Nirmal Bang | Hold | ₹115 The brokerage said that "PNB reported a strong 1QFY27, with PAT of ₹53 billion ahead of our and consensus estimates, driven by lower provisions and an operating expense beat." Nirmal Bang noted that the bank's asset quality continued to improve, with credit cost declining to 25 basis points and the slippage ratio falling to 68 basis points. "The provision coverage ratio remained strong at 90.3 per cent. The bank created an additional ₹3.9 billion of floating provisions during the quarter, taking total floating provisions to ₹24.35 billion, which the management intends to utilise for the transition to the ECL framework next year."