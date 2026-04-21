PNB Housing Finance shares jumped 7.3 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹972.75 per share. At 9:18 AM, PNB Housing Finance’s share price was trading 7.19 per cent higher at ₹970.9. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.45 per cent at 78,870.55.

The buying on the counter came after it released its Q4FY26 results on Monday, after market hours.

PNB Housing Finance Q4 results recap:

The housing finance company in the January-March quarter (Q4FY26) reported a net profit of ₹656 crore, as compared to ₹550 crore a year ago, up 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Check detailed results here READ | HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank: Which stock to buy after Q4 result? Analysts weigh Its net interest income stood at ₹813 crore, up 11 per cent, as compared to ₹734 crore a year ago. Brokerages’ view on PNB Housing Finance Stock Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy The brokerage sees the stock currently trading at 1.2x FY27E price-to-book value (P/BV). According to the brokerage, the company delivered a stable quarterly performance, underpinned by improving asset quality and supportive credit cost trends, though profitability remains partially constrained by elevated operating expenses and softer fee income. READ | Tech Mahindra Q4 results preview: PAT may grow 9% QoQ; margins to recover The marginal uptick in net interest margin (NIM), aided by easing cost of funds, is encouraging, but sustainability will hinge on yield dynamics and growth momentum. Management’s commentary on the margin outlook and loan disbursement trajectory will be critical in assessing the earnings sustainability. Motilal Oswal will revisit its target estimates following the upcoming earnings call.

JM Financial Institutional Securities | Buy | Target: ₹950 The brokerage believes that PNB Housing Finance reported a very strong quarter. The affordable segment showed signs of recovery on a sequential basis, while the prime and emerging segments produced strong growth momentum. Corporate segment disbursements were also restarted during the quarter in line with management guidance, contributing 4 per cent to overall disbursements. Asset quality trends also showed improvement, with GS3/NS3 at 0.93 per cent/0.57 per cent, improving 11 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) each, supported by continued strong recoveries. JM Financial will revise its estimates, if needed, post the management call.