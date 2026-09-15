PNC Infra stock tanks 20%, hits six year low; what's making Street nervous?

PNC Infratech share price movement

PNC Infratech was locked in the 20 per cent lower circuit of ₹140.40 on the BSE, hitting a six-year low, after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) extended the debarment of Awadh Expressway Private Limited, a company in which PNC Infratech acts as the concessionaire's promoter.

The stock price of the civil construction company was quoting at its lowest level since August 2020. It has tanked 57 per cent from its 52-week high level of ₹325.15, touched on September 17, 2025. Meanwhile, the stock hit a record high of ₹574.50 on May 27, 2024. It hit an all-time low of ₹80.85 on March 25, 2020.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Till 11:09 AM, the average trading volumes on PNC Infratech jumped over fourfold, with a combined 4.84 million equity shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending sell orders for 2 million equity shares combined on the bourses. What’s making Street nervous? PNC Infratech informed that NHAI has extended the debarment of Awadh Expressway Private Limited to the company in its capacity as the concessionaire's promoter. As a result of this three-year debarment, PNC Infratech is restricted from participating in any tender bids issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), NHAI, or their executing agencies.

The company noted that this order will not compromise its status as a going concern, nor will it impact the ongoing execution, operation, or maintenance of existing projects. PNC Infratech and its subsidiary are exploring legal remedies. “This will not impact the Company's status as a going concern and/or the execution, operation, and maintenance of its ongoing projects. The Company will disclose financial implications, if any, in due course, as clarity emerges,” PNC Infratech said in an exchange filing. ICICI Securities notes that PNC Infratech has an order book of ₹19,100 crore as of the June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), implying a trailing twelve month (TTM) book-to-bill of 3.7 times with 56 per cent of its orderbook comprising of road contracts. While the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) and FY28 revenues will not be impacted, this is a huge blow to the company's orderbook growth outlook for FY29 and beyond, which will hurt the company’s revenue visibility if not addressed effectively through other segments, the brokerage firm said in a note.

PNC Infra provides end-to-end infrastructure execution capabilities, essentially offering Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services under Design-Build turnkey contracts. It also undertakes projects through various public-private partnership (PPP) models, including Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT), Annuity & Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) and Operate-Maintain-Transfer (OMT) formats. The company’s operations are largely concentrated in North India, with a significant exposure to Uttar Pradesh. Such geographic concentration exposes it to region-specific regulatory and political risks, which could impact project execution and overall business performance. To mitigate this risk, the company is proactively diversifying its presence across geographies and sectors. It is expanding into new states while also venturing into emerging segments such as irrigation, railways, metros, transmission lines, and renewable energy, PNC Infra said in its FY26 annual report.

Meanwhile, sustained decline in awarding for FY25 and FY26, paired with a surge in bitumen prices owing to the ongoing West Asia crisis and heightened execution challenges, is expected to further slow the pace of construction to ~21-22 km/day in FY27. Heightened competitive intensity, execution delays and rising overheads owing to sectoral diversification continued to exert pressure on the financial profile of road developers, according to CARE Ratings. In the highway sector, NHAI's project awarding activity remained subdued in Q1FY27, with only 107 kilometers awarded. Execution also moderated to approximately 640 kilometers. This slowdown was primarily driven by a weak award pipeline and continued geopolitical tensions, PNC Infra said in its Q1FY27 earnings conference call.