PNC Infratech jumps 7% after Delhi HC temporarily stays 3-year bidding ban

PNC Infratech share price: Civil construction company PNC Infratech's shares jumped over 7 per cent in Wednesday's intraday deals following a major relief from the : Civil construction company PNC Infratech's shares jumped over 7 per cent in Wednesday's intraday deals following a major relief from the Delhi High Court regarding a three-year bidding ban imposed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

NHAI had banned PNC Infratech from bidding for a period of three years starting September 3, 2026, to September 2, 2029. Now, the Delhi High Court has stayed the impugned debarment order until the next hearing on November 26, allowing the company to immediately resume bidding and participate in the NHAI/MoRTH tenders until the next hearing.

Following this announcement, PNC Infratech shares rose as much as 7.05 per cent to the day's high of ₹167.75 on the BSE as against the last closing price of ₹156.70. As of 11.30 AM, the stock was trading 6.03 per cent higher at ₹166.15 apiece, with a combined 16.8 million shares having changed hands on the BSE and NSE.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The court noted that since a Provisional Completion Certificate was issued on October 1, 2025, declaring the Kanpur-Lucknow expressway project fit and safe for users, the debarment order should not have been issued. Impact of Delhi HC order on PNC Infra Given the court’s reasoning, there is a possibility of a significant reduction in the ban period or even permanent removal after it examines NHAI’s final arguments at the next hearing, said analysts at JM Financial. In either case, we do not see any major impact on PNC’s FY27/28E EPS solely due to the ban issue, as the entire revenue in both years is being derived from the current order backlog, it added.

PNC’s order backlog stood at ₹15,700 crore as of the June quarter. Analysts at JM Financial are bullish on PNC Infratech's prospects and have a 'BUY' rating on the counter. "We like PNC for its track record of delivering strong growth while preserving the balance sheet. We expect robust 30% EPS CAGR in FY26-28E led by ramp-up in revenue and higher other income led by higher cash levels," it said. The stock correction of 38 per cent since the Kanpur-Lucknow project issue emerged has also made the valuations attractive. JM Financial said that PNC now trades attractively at 9x/7x FY27/28E EPS. We value the EPC business at 12x Sep’27 EPS and assets at ₹71/share to arrive at an SoTP-based price target of ₹310.