PNC Infratech zooms 14% on emerging as L1 bidder for two NHAI projects

PNC Infratech shares spiked 13.7 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹237 per share. At 12 PM, PNC Infratech’s share price was trading 6.89 per cent higher at ₹222.75 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.8 per cent at 78,639.77.

The buying on the counter came after the company emerged as the first lowest (L1) bidder in tenders floated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project is valued at ₹3,483 crore and contains two projects that have to be completed in two years each.

CHECK Q4 Results Today “We hereby inform you that our company has emerged as the first lowest (L1) bidder in tenders floated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for 2 HAM-based National Highways Projects for an aggregate 'Bid Project Cost' (BPC) of ₹3,483 crore (Rupees Three Thousand Four Hundred Eight Three Crores only) exclusive of GST,” the filing read.

The company has won two projects. Under the first project, the company will construct a four-lane highway from Barabanki Design Chainage to Mustafabad Design Chainage (Existing Chainage Km 0.000 to Chainage Km 43.700) on the section of NH-927 in Uttar Pradesh on HAM Mode under NH (O) Scheme (Package-I). The value of this project will be ₹1,728 crore. For the second project, the company will construct a four-lane highway from Mustafabad Design Chainage Km 43+030 to Biswariya Design Chainage Km 101+515 (Existing Chainage Km 43.700 to chainage Km 98.475) on the section of NH-927 in Uttar Pradesh on HAM Mode under NH(O) Scheme (Package-II). The value of the project is ₹1,755 crore.