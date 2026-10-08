PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery zooms 35% in two days; up 125% from March low

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery share price movement

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery's share price hit a record high of ₹738.40, soaring 16 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume in an otherwise weak market.

In the past two trading days, the market price of the gems & jewellery company zoomed 35 per cent after it reported strong operational performance for the second quarter ended September 2026 (Q2FY27).

Currently, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery quoted 91 per cent higher against its issue price of ₹386 per share. It has more than doubled or skyrocketed 125 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹328 on March 30, 2026. The company made its stock market debut March 4, 2026.

At 02:07 PM, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery quoted 11 per cent higher at ₹704, as compared to 1.53 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over 15-fold, with a combined 12.92 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery – Q2 business update ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 1,000 points, Nifty tests 22,200; over ₹11 trillion m-cap gone The company’s revenue grew 46.25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) (excluding Gold sales) and 17.46 per cent YoY (including Gold sales) in Q2FY27 and 75.75 per cent YoY (excluding gold sales) and 52.19 per cent YoY (including Gold sales) in the first six months (April to September) of the financial year 2026-27 (H1FY27), which is considered strong growth as there were no festival days during this quarter.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, is a branded Certified Natural diamond jewellery retailer backed by the P. N. Gadgil & Sons Group (PNGS), with a strong presence in Western India & an expanding retail footprint across key markets. The company does not engage in gold bullion or commodity trading. The sale of gold is purely incidental and arises only from the disposal of excess gold received from customers in the normal course of the company’s sales operations, PNGS said in the Q2 business update. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery - Outlook Compared to other festive season sales, the 45-day Dussehra and Diwali festive season generates the largest share of annual revenue. Q2FY27 recorded zero festive days compared to 9 days of festive sales included in the revenue from operations of Q2FY26. Despite this shift in festive calendar, the company delivered higher overall sales year-on-year, driven by healthy demand throughout the quarter.

Industry trends indicate a favourable outlook for India’s diamond jewellery market, driven by evolving consumer preferences, rising disposable incomes and increasing acceptance of diamonds beyond traditional occasion-led purchases. Resilient festive and wedding demand continues to support category penetration and consumer engagement, while the upcoming Q3 wedding season, Dussehra and Diwali festival is expected to support higher average order values, given the greater share of larger-ticket purchases. This provides a supportive backdrop for PNGS Reva’s planned EBO (exclusive brand outlet) expansion. CARE Ratings view on PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery operates on an asset-light business model with a predominantly variable cost structure, providing operational flexibility and limiting fixed costs. Raw material remains the major cost component, followed by selling commissions paid to PNGS and other operating expenses.