Copper is the primary raw material used in electrical wires and cables, making manufacturers in the sector vulnerable to fluctuations in its prices.

Rajesh Agarwal, head of research at AUM Capital Market, said that the recent correction in cable & wire stocks reflects near-term inventory and sentiment concerns, rather than a deterioration in industry fundamentals. Lower copper prices can emerge as a margin tailwind over time, once higher-cost inventory is absorbed and procurement costs reset lower.

The dollar held steady near a 19-month high as US economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials lent support to the case for interest rate hikes. A stronger US currency makes dollar-priced metals costlier for buyers using other currencies.