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Poonawalla Fincorp shares surge 8% as Q2 profit jumps nearly 5-fold

Poonawalla Fincorp has reported a five-fold surge in consolidated profit to ₹375 crore during the September quarter on account of increase in interest income.

Poonawalla Fincorp share price today
Poonawalla Fincorp shares surge 8% as Q2 profit jumps nearly 5-fold
Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 10:25 AM IST
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Poonawalla Fincorp share price: Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp, a non-deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC), surged as much as 8 per cent in early trade on Monday after the company reported a nearly five-fold jump in profit to ₹375 crore in Q2FY27.
 
The stock opened 6 per cent higher at ₹476.90 on the NSE and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹484.
 
The stock, however, pared some of its gains thereafter. As of 10 am, Poonawalla Fincorp was trading 3.1 per cent higher at ₹461.75.
 
The NBFC was among the most actively traded stocks on the NSE by value. Exchange data showed that more than 15 million shares changed hands in the first 45 minutes of trade, with the total transaction value at ₹716.46 crore.
 
Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 results 
 
Poonawalla Fincorp reported a five-fold surge in consolidated profit to ₹375 crore in the September quarter, driven by higher interest income. The company had posted a profit of ₹74 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Total income jumped to ₹2,625 crore in the quarter under review from ₹1,543 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
Its interest income rose significantly to ₹2,416 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to ₹1,402 crore in the same period a year ago.
 
The company has reached an assets under management (AUM) of ₹74,008 crore as on September 30, 2026. 
Poonawalla Fincorp: Jefferies keeps 'Buy' Meanwhile,Jefferies has raised FY27E/FY28E EPS by 8 per cent/6 per cent, as stronger growth, higher NIMs and lower credit cost estimates more than offset lower fee income estimate. It expects PFL's PAT to rise to ₹30 billion (low ₹5.4 billion base) lifting RoA/RoE to 2.3 per cent/16 per cent from 1.1 per cent/6 per cent in FY26. At 2.5x FY1E BV and 20x FY1E PE, PFL trades at a premium to diversified AAA NBFC peers (ex-BAF) but notably growth outlook is much stronger. The brokerage has maintained 'Buy' rating on Poonawalla Fincorp with target price of ₹560 based on 2.6x Dec'28 BV (2.6x Sept'28e BV). 
Poonawalla Fincorp stock: Technical view 
 
Harish Jujarey, AVP equity research at Prithvi Finmart, said that Poonawalla Fincorp has been moving in a broad range of ₹425-505 over the past few days. Last week, the stock rebounded from the lower end of this range and gained over 3 per cent in today's session.
 
Going forward, ₹505 remains a key hurdle. "A decisive move above this level could trigger fresh buying and lead to further upside. Until then, the stock is likely to remain range-bound," the analyst said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. 
 
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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 10:09 AM IST

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