Poonawalla Fincorp shares surge 8% as Q2 profit jumps nearly 5-fold

Poonawalla Fincorp share price: Shares of Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp , a non-deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC), surged as much as 8 per cent in early trade on Monday after the company reported a nearly five-fold jump in profit to ₹375 crore in Q2FY27.

The stock opened 6 per cent higher at ₹476.90 on the NSE and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹484.

The stock, however, pared some of its gains thereafter. As of 10 am, Poonawalla Fincorp was trading 3.1 per cent higher at ₹461.75.

The NBFC was among the most actively traded stocks on the NSE by value. Exchange data showed that more than 15 million shares changed hands in the first 45 minutes of trade, with the total transaction value at ₹716.46 crore.

Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 results Poonawalla Fincorp reported a five-fold surge in consolidated profit to ₹375 crore in the September quarter, driven by higher interest income. The company had posted a profit of ₹74 crore in the year-ago period. ALSO READ: Q2 results today: HCLTech, ICICI Pru among 18 firms to report earnings Total income jumped to ₹2,625 crore in the quarter under review from ₹1,543 crore in the year-ago period. Its interest income rose significantly to ₹2,416 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to ₹1,402 crore in the same period a year ago. Poonawalla Fincorp: Jefferies keeps 'Buy' Meanwhile,Jefferies has raised FY27E/FY28E EPS by 8 per cent/6 per cent, as stronger growth, higher NIMs and lower credit cost estimates more than offset lower fee income estimate. It expects PFL's PAT to rise to ₹30 billion (low ₹5.4 billion base) lifting RoA/RoE to 2.3 per cent/16 per cent from 1.1 per cent/6 per cent in FY26. At 2.5x FY1E BV and 20x FY1E PE, PFL trades at a premium to diversified AAA NBFC peers (ex-BAF) but notably growth outlook is much stronger. The brokerage has maintained 'Buy' rating on Poonawalla Fincorp with target price of ₹560 based on 2.6x Dec'28 BV (2.6x Sept'28e BV). The company has reached an assets under management (AUM) of ₹74,008 crore as on September 30, 2026.