Power Grid Corporation shares slip 4% on posting 5% fall in revenue in Q4

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹11,665.61 crore, as compared to ₹12,275.35 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 4.9 per cent.

The company’s total income in the fourth quarter stood at ₹11,970.69 crore, as compared to ₹12,590.8 crore a year ago. Power Grid’s total expense stood at ₹8,069.36 crore, as compared to ₹7,549.92 crore Y-o-Y.

Meanwhile, the board of directors approved the payment of a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share, translating into a full-year dividend of ₹9 per share.

CHECK Q4 Results Today Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in its results note, said that Power Grid reported standalone revenue of ₹9970 crore (down 9 per cent Y-o-Y), missing the brokerage’s estimate by 19 per cent.

Standalone Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came at ₹7,500, down 19 per cent Y-o-Y, 31 per cent below the estimate.