Power index rises 1%: Siemens Energy, GE Vernova rally up to 5%; here's why

BSE Power index movement

Shares of power-generation and related companies were in focus with the BSE Power index gaining 1 per cent in Friday’s intraday deals in an otherwise subdued market following media reports that the National Committee on Transmission (NCT) approved a first-of-its-kind 1,150 kV transmission project worth ₹68,816 crore.

At 10:03 AM, the BSE Power index was up 1 per cent at 7,262.61, compared to a 0.21 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The power index hit a 52-week high of 8,573.90 on May 29, 2026.

Among individual stocks, Hitachi Energy India soared 12 per cent to ₹32,043 on strong September 2026 (Q2FY27) earnings.

Share price of GE Vernova T&D India rallied 5 per cent and Siemens Energy India surged 4 per cent. CG Power and Industrial Solutions, ABB India, Siemens and Thermax were up 2 per cent each, while Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Torrent Power and Power Grid Corporation of India were up 1 per cent each. Why are power stocks in focus? The National Committee on Transmission (NCT) approved a first-of-its-kind 1,150 kV transmission project worth ₹68,816 crore to connect renewable energy generation hubs in Gujarat and Rajasthan with emerging green hydrogen and industrial demand centres in eastern India. The project involves the Raigarh–Kotra–Rourkela– Kolaghat double-circuit transmission corridor, which will operate at the highest voltage level in India's transmission network. The project aims to facilitate large-scale power evacuation from renewable energy hubs, including 12 GW of renewable capacity at Bhadla-IV and Ramgarh-II, along with associated battery energy storage systems (BESS), hydro and pumped storage developments in the North Eastern region.

The NCT also considered substantial future storage additions of 124 GW of BESS and 42 GW of pumped storage capacity. Meanwhile, Hitachi Energy India reported a standalone revenue growth of 63.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,996.5 crore in Q2FY27, compared to ₹1,832.6 crore in Q2FY26. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 35.9 per cent YoY to ₹406.3 crore. However, the EBITDA margin contracted 276 bps YoY to 13.6 per cent from 16.3 per cent, indicating pressure on operating profitability despite robust revenue growth. Profit before tax increased 22.0 per cent YoY to ₹430.4 crore, whereas profit after tax grew 20.5 per cent YoY to ₹318.5 crore.

The growth was supported by strong tailwinds: India’s electricity generation in Q2FY27 was 536 billion units (BU), up 11 per cent YoY, while peak demand met was 270 GW, recorded on July 16, 2026—an 18 per cent increase from the 230 GW peak in Q2FY26, according to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). According to Hitachi Energy, India has entered an energy-intensive phase which indicates strong investments in modernization, transmission, and digitization of the grid. A steady, systematic shift to electricity across sectors and industries has further accelerated the pace of energy transition in the country, with electricity growth directly linked to India’s economic growth.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Meanwhile, Q2FY27 saw a significant 85.9 per cent YoY growth in orders totaling ₹4,120.8 crore, primarily supported by positive market demand and sustained order momentum. This quarter, transmission orders from utilities for power transformers, STATCOM, cooling systems, Air-Insulated Switchgear (AIS) & Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS), etc., spearheaded the order book. Hitachi Energy India secured a record-high backlog of ₹33,335.4 crore again, as of September 2026, providing revenue visibility for several quarters. ICICI Securities view on power sector According to ICICI Securities, the approval is positive for India's transmission infrastructure and power equipment ecosystem, as the growing renewable energy pipeline, BESS installations and emerging green hydrogen hubs will necessitate substantial investments in high-capacity inter-regional transmission networks.