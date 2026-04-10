Power Mech Projects shares jumped 7 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹2,230 per share. At 11:59 AM, Power Mech Projects share price was trading 6.12 per cent higher at ₹2,210 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.9 per cent at 77,320.85.

The buying on the counter came after the company secured an operations and maintenance (O&M) contract from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) for the Mumbai Monorail.

Power Mech Projects Limited (PMPL) has secured an operations and maintenance (O&M) contract from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) for the Mumbai Monorail, valued at ₹296 crore excluding goods and services tax (GST).

The contract covers O&M of the 19.54 km route and 17 stations spanning Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk to Chembur in Mumbai, for a period of five years. READ | Allied Blenders & Distillers shares jump 10% on ZOYA Pink Gin launch Under the contract, PMPL will undertake comprehensive O&M services, including operating new advanced rolling stock and the new and upgraded Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system. The Mumbai Monorail, which has been in service since 2014, is India's only straddle monorail system. Hyderabad-based PMPL is one of the leading industrial engineering, construction, and services companies in the power and infrastructure sectors.