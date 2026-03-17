Power Mech shares jump 6% after ₹709.5 crore order from Adani Infra

The company's stock rose as much as 5.97 per cent during the day to ₹1,988.6 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 3 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.5 per cent higher at ₹1,927 apiece, compared to a 0.13 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 09:32 AM.

Shares of the company are down 7 per cent this month and currently trade at 30 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 15.8 per cent this year, compared to a 10.4 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Power Mech Projects has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,100.05 crore.

Power Mech Projects secures ₹709.5 worth of contracts

Power Mech Projects said it has secured an operations and maintenance contract worth ₹709.56 crore from Adani Infrastructure Management Services Ltd., according to an exchange filing. The contract involves providing key performance indicator (KPI)-based operations and maintenance services, including overhauling, at a 5x660 megawatt thermal power plant in Tiroda, Maharashtra.

Under the agreement, the scope of work includes comprehensive operations and maintenance services for the plant as per the tender documents and subsequent clarifications issued between the parties.

The project has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed over a period of 60 months, starting April 1, 2026, and ending March 31, 2031. The total contract value stands at ₹709.56 crore, including all taxes and duties except Goods and Services Tax (GST).