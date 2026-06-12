Global brokerage Macquarie remains constructive on India's power and utilities sector, citing strong demand growth, broad-based regulatory reforms, large-scale capacity additions, and synchronized expansion across generation, transmission, and storage infrastructure.

The brokerage sees a transmission capex supercycle and improving distribution company (discom) finances as key enablers for the sector. Lower losses, better collections, and stronger profitability are expected to support the sector's growth trajectory.

Macquarie on Power Capacity addition to support growth According to Macquarie, India's power sector is witnessing a dual-track evolution, with coal continuing to provide baseload stability, reflected in plant load factors (PLFs) of over 65 per cent, while renewable energy drives incremental capacity growth. The brokerage expects India's installed power generation capacity to rise from around 538 GW currently to nearly 900 GW by FY32. However, this transition, according to Baiju Joshi of Macquarie, hinges on rapid deployment of ~74 GW of energy storage to address intermittency and meet evening peak demand. Notably, the peak power demand touched a record high of around 271 GW in May 2026, leaving limited supply headroom and highlighting grid stress despite adequate base capacity, the brokerage noted.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) expects power demand to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6 per cent through 2030, driven by strong industrial activity, rising cooling demand, and emerging high-load segments such as data centres and electrified transport. Transmission capex cycle gathers pace Macquarie believes India is entering a transmission-led capex cycle, with investments of $51 billion required by 2035–36 to address the geographic mismatch between renewable energy-rich states and major demand centres. The brokerage highlighted a structural gestation gap between generation projects, which typically take 12–18 months, and transmission infrastructure, which requires 36–48 months. This, it said, necessitates the proactive development of inter-regional transmission corridors.

That said, grid curtailment remains a tangible risk, Macquarie believes, as evidenced by the loss of 2,300 GWh in late 2025 when mid-day solar surges exceeded the grid's absorption capacity. Discom finances improve India's discoms are on a recovery path, supported by investments under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and smart metering initiatives. Macquarie noted that aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses have declined to around 15 per cent from nearly 22 per cent in FY21. The sector reported a profit of ₹2,500 crore in FY25 after decades of losses. "Improved billing, reduced leakages, and the LPS-driven decline in overdue payables (to below ₹50,000 crore from ₹1.4 trillion earlier) indicate materially stronger financial health compared with historical levels," said the brokerage.

Regulatory tailwinds Macquarie also highlighted ongoing regulatory reforms aimed at promoting market-based electricity systems, grid modernisation, and renewable energy integration. The Draft National Electricity Policy 2026 , Macquarie said, signals a fundamental pivot toward market-based systems, repositioning coal as a flexible balancing resource rather than a rigid baseload source. Legislative reforms such as the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2026 and the Digital India Energy Stack, the brokerage believes, aim to improve discom financial health and enable peer-to-peer electricity trading. Potential headwinds remain Despite the positive outlook, Macquarie cautioned that financial stress, execution bottlenecks related to land acquisition, clearances and supply chains, fuel supply volatility, particularly in coal, and grid reliability challenges remain key risks for the sector. Futher, external risks related to geopolitics and supply chains, Macquarie believes, further add to sectoral uncertainty.