Power stocks in demand; Hitachi, Siemens Energy, GE Vernova soar up to 9%

Power companies share price movement

Shares of power generation and related companies were in demand with the BSE Power index surging 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on strong earnings and a healthy outlook.

At 02:57 PM; the BSE Power index, the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 1.7 per cent at 8,065.64, as compared to 0.23 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The Power index had hit a record high of 8,354.11 on May 8, 2026.

Among individual stocks, Hitachi Energy India hit a new high of ₹35,495, soaring 6 per cent on the BSE in intra-day deals. The stock price of the company surpassed its previous high of ₹35,094 touched on May 8, 2026.

Shares of Siemens Energy India surged 9 per cent to ₹3,455 in intra-day trade on heavy volumes. The stock was quoting close to its 52-week high of ₹3,624 touched on September 23, 2025. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over six-fold with a combined 2.37 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Share price of GE Vernova T&D India rallied 9 per cent to ₹4,800 in intra-day deals. The stock traded close to its 52-week high of ₹4,849.85 touched on May 8, 2026. Siemens ABB India and CG Power and Industrial Solutions were up 4 per cent each.

What’s driving power stocks? On Monday, May 18, 2026, GE Vernova T&D India said the company delivered a stellar year, marked by record order bookings and strong execution. During the year, the company also initiated significant capital investments of more than ₹1,000 crore across multiple product lines and facilities, laying critical foundations for the next phase of growth. Order inflows during the January to March quarter (Q4FY26) jumped 188 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹8,610 crore, driven by large renewable evacuation and HVDC transmission projects. The board also approved an investment of ₹55 crore for capacity expansion at its Tamil Nadu facility and recommended a dividend of ₹10/share for FY26.

Meanwhile, the demand momentum in India remains strong, driven by electrification, decarbonization and energy security priorities, as well as export opportunities, Siemens Energy said. The company’s backlog was up 22.2 per cent YoY to ₹18,433 crore. Brokerages view on power sector With India completely electrified by FY19, the focus has gradually shifted to operational and financial improvements. Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses have reduced from over 25 per cent in FY15 to 15 per cent in FY25. Much of this improvement is attributable to gains in collection efficiency. Further, the Average Cost of Supply (ACS)-Average Revenue Realized (ARR) gap has shrunk to just 6p/unit in FY25 from a recent high of 89p/unit in FY21.

Financially, DISCOMs collectively made a profit of ₹2,700 crore in FY25 after losses for many years. Finally, dues of DISCOMs, which stuck out like a sore thumb, running into trillions of Rupees, have shrunk sharply. These developments are presaged on a multi-pronged approach involving cooperation by the Union and States and present a launching pad for future growth, according to SBI Capital Markets. “Today, India’s power sector is booming. We are on our way towards the two step process of increasing electrification of energy use, and greening this electrical energy. Capacity additions are happening at an unprecedented pace, with renewed vigour in thermal and nuclear sub-sectors adding to the momentum in renewable. Transmission is on the cusp of the success after some lean years as some operational issues get solved. Distribution remains the last frontier,” SBI Capital Markets said in the power sector report.

The transmission and distribution (T&D) value chain, particularly segments focused on high voltage transformers, continues to benefit from a robust capex outlay of ₹9 trillion until 2032, alongside a much stronger opportunity unfolding from global markets for quality players. “We have already witnessed the initial phase of this capex upcycle in transformers, and based on our discussions with industry stakeholders, there remains room for the cycle to continue over the next couple of years,” the brokerage firm said. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expect Siemens Energy to remain one of the beneficiaries of increasing spending on renewables, addition of data center capacities, improved capex trends on private sector industries, and export orders from renewables and data centers. The brokerage firm maintains a 'BUY' rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of ₹3,700, based on 55x two-year forward earnings.The transmission and distribution (T&D) value chain, particularly segments focused on high voltage transformers, continues to benefit from a robust capex outlay of ₹9 trillion until 2032, alongside a much stronger opportunity unfolding from global markets for quality players.