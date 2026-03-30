Powerica IPO allotment today: Here's how to check your application status

According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the issue was subscribed 1.45 times, garnering bids for 2,98,57,816 shares against the total offer size of 2,05,55,171 shares. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand with 4.5 times subscription, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 0.44 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 0.15 times.

Shares of Powerica were trading at a marginal grey market premium of 1.65 per cent, or ₹6.5, over the upper end of the price band, implying an unofficial price of around ₹401.5 compared with the IPO price of ₹395. The shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

Based on the current grey market trend, the stock may list around ₹401.5. However, grey market premiums are speculative in nature and do not always reflect the actual listing performance.

Powerica IPO details

Powerica, a power solutions company, is looking to raise ₹1,100 crore through its maiden public issue. The mainboard IPO comprises a fresh issue of 17.7 million equity shares worth ₹700 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.1 million shares aggregating to ₹400 crore. Under the OFS, the Naresh Oberoi Family Trust and the Kabir and Kimaya Family Private Trust will pare part of their holdings.