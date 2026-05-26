Premier Energies gains 4%, stock soars 55% from 52-week low; here's why

Premier Energies share price

Share price of Premier Energies rose 4 per cent to ₹1,024.75 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The market price of Premier Energies soared 55 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹660.80 touched on February 1, 2026. It now trades close to its 52-week high of ₹1,135 hit on July 15, 2025.

At 02:44 PM; Premier Energies was up 3 per cent at ₹1,016, as compared to 0.71 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

What’s driving Premier Energies’ stock price?

Promoters of renewable energy firm Premier Energies offloaded a 5.3 per cent stake in the Premier Energies for ₹2,413 crore. According to exchange data, the promoter group entities and family members — including Surenderpal Singh Saluja, Manjeet Kaur Saluja, Jasveen Kaur Saluja, and Charandeep Singh Saluja — sold shares at ₹955 apiece.

Quant Mutual Fund, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund, Smallcap World Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, and Beekeeper Capital, were among the stake buyers. Meanwhile, the Middle East crisis is turning into a pivotal moment for renewables as all stakeholders look to rethink energy mix and reduce consumption of fossil fuels, Premier Energies said. The management believes this is going to provide a major boost to long-term demand for the sector. “We are already seeing strong demand traction across all segments. New installations in FY26 grew to almost 45 gigwatt in AC terms, a fantastic 87 per cent growth over FY25, with estimated total module demand of close to 60 gigawatt,” the company's management said in the Q4 earnings conference call.

“The momentum is expected to carry through into the current year, and I emphasize, notwithstanding concerns around tendering slowdown and transmission delays. This is reflected in our growth order book, which currently stands at ₹14,010 crore, up 66 per cent year-on-year,” it added. Further, the management said, the company is primed to capitalize on the booming solar opportunity with expanded module capacity of 11.1 gigawatt and cell capacity going up to 10.6 gigawatt shortly. These capacities make the company one of India’s largest and most integrated cell and module manufacturer. FY27 is a year of large capex for the company at ₹5,100 crore to be deployed across cells, ingot wafers, batteries and inverters, it added.

Elara Capital positive for equipment suppliers The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has retained June 1, 2026 Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM ) List -II deadline for net -metering and open - access solar projects while providing a case -by -case exemption mechanism for projects that have already made sizeable investments. The policy is set to accelerate indigenization of solar cell manufacturing by shifting demand from imported cells from China to domestic producers, supported by a planned increase in ALMM -approved cell capacity from 27GW currently to around 150GW by FY30, analysts at Elara Capital said.