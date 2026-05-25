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Premier Energies promoters divest 5.3% stake; JM launches pvt credit fund

The appointments of Saurabh Shukla and Gopalan S Raghavan as executive directors (ED) at BSE come after a regulatory mandate to strengthen governance of exchanges and other market institutions

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2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 10:21 PM IST
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Promoters of Premier Energies, a renewable energy firm, offloaded 5.3 per cent stake in the company for ₹2,413 crore. 
According to exchange data, promoter group entities and family members — including Surenderpal Singh Saluja, Manjeet Kaur Saluja, Jasveen Kaur Saluja, and Charandeep Singh Saluja — sold shares at ₹955 apiece. 
Among the buyers were Quant Mutual Fund, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund, Smallcap World Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, and Beekeeper Capital. 
Shares of Premier Energies ended little changes at ₹985.  
Sebi approves two ED appointments at BSE 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday approved the appointment of Saurabh Shukla and Gopalan S Raghavan as executive directors (ED) at BSE. The appointments come after a regulatory mandate to strengthen governance of exchanges and other market institutions.  
CDSL gets Sebi nod for ED appointments 
Central Depository Services (CDSL) on Monday said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the appointment of Amit Mahajan and Nayana Ovalekar as executive directors (EDs) on the company’s governing board. Mahajan handle critical operations department.  
JM launches second private credit fund 
JM Financial Asset Management has launched its second credit-focused alternative investment fund (AIF) — JM Financial Select Credit Fund II (SCF II), a Category II AIF with a base corpus of ₹1,000 crore and a greenshoe option of an equal amount. The fund launch comes amid a flurry of activity in India’s private credit space, as firms increasingly tap alternative pools of capital other than traditional bank banking.  
Dhoot Transmission files updated DRHP   
Bain Capital-backed Dhoot Transmission, an automotive wiring harness and electrical components maker, has filed its updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP-I) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 16.3 million shares.
   
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Topics :Mutual Fundrenewable energyrenewable energy sectorRenewable energy in Indiastock markets

First Published: May 25 2026 | 10:21 PM IST

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