Premier Energies stock has broken from a consolidation pattern, and seen trading the upper Bollinger Bands on the daily chart. The recent chart pattern shows bullish continuation, says Anand James.The analyst, however, cautions that the formation an inverted hammer candlestick today signals possible buying exhaustion at higher levels. Hence, James believes that the near-term upside may be capped around 200-DMA for now, which stands around ₹940 levels.As a trading strategy, James reckons to look for buying opportunities closer to ₹845 levels, with a stop at ₹827 for an upside target of around ₹940.