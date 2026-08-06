Premiumisation, tariff hikes expected to sustain Airtel's earnings momentum

JM Financial Research has marginally raised its FY27 to 2028-29 (FY29) operating profit estimates by 1-2 per cent, factoring in strong growth in the Africa business. The brokerage has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating, as it expects the industry’s wireless Arpu to grow at 12 per cent annually over FY26-FY29, driven by regular tariff hikes and multiple premiumisation strategies. Analysts led by Dayanand Mittal say visibility has improved for a tariff hike of around 15 per cent over the next six to 12 months, given that the last increase was in July 2024. They also cite the government’s intent to ensure a ‘3+1’ player market and the industry’s need to improve return on capital employed amid its inability to adequately monetise the significant investments made in 5G. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹2,400.