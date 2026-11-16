Pricol demerger: Shares of Shares of Pricol plunged nearly 20 per cent on Monday after the Street reacted negatively to the company's decision to sell its auto electronics business after the demerger exercise.

Pricol shares opened sharply lower, hitting the day's low of ₹600, compared with the previous close of ₹747.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The stock, however, recovered from its day's low as the session progressed, though it continued to trade in the negative territory. As of 11:20 AM, the stock was down 10.8 per cent at ₹667.20.

Today's sharp decline also halted the stock's three-day winning streak, during which it had gained around 5 per cent.

According to a company statement, Pricol promoters will sell their entire 38.51 per cent stake in the automotive electronics business to global private equity firm Warburg Pincus after it is demerged into a separate entity. Pricol and Warburg Pincus jointly announced that they have signed definitive agreements for the proposed acquisition, as per the filing. Warburg Pincus will subsequently make an open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in the new entity from the public shareholders. Pricol demerger ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex stuck in range, up 300pts; Premier Energies, Laurus Labs top MidCap losers The acquisition will take place after the demerger of Pricol’s Driver Information and Connected Vehicle Solutions (DICVS) business into Pricol Autotech. The shares of the new company will list on both the bouses the NSE and BSE.