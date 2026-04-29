Primary markets lag despite Nifty50's April rebound; what's holding IPOs?

Another offering, OnEMI Technology Solutions, is scheduled to open tentatively on April 30, with a proposed issue size of ₹925.92 crore.

Market analysts attribute the slowdown in IPO activity to a mix of global uncertainty, elevated valuations, and increasingly selective investor appetite. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, along with volatility in crude oil prices, have prompted issuers to adopt a wait-and-watch approach, particularly for larger offerings.

“By and large, we are witnessing some bounce-back in the headline indices. However, global geopolitical uncertainty still prevails in the market. While the Nifty has rebounded from recent levels, it has not been able to sustain above the 24,600 mark and continues to struggle around that range. That said, it has managed to hold near the 24,000 level,” said Kranti Bathini, equity strategist, WealthMills Securities. Notably, the Nifty50 had scaled its April 2026 high of 24,601, reflecting a gain of 2,269.60 points, or 10.16 per cent, from its March close, but has failed to hold those levels.