Private bank stocks rally up to 4% day ahead of RBI MPC Oct meet outcome

The analyst highlights that the US ten-year bond yields have touched a historical high of 5.34 per cent, level last seen in 2002. This is due to high CPI inflation along with large borrowings by quality companies in the bond markets for longer tenures. The US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 25 basis points, and its hawkish stance is putting pressure on the Indian currency.V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments reckons that a 25 bps rate hike appears inevitable given rising inflationary expectations and rising bond yields in most of the developed world."A rate hike is already discounted by the market; therefore, the focus of the market participants would be on the policy stance and the RBI's estimates on growth and inflation," says the analyst.From the banking sector perspective, Vijayakumar believes a rate hike would benefit banks whose margins will improve from rising floating rates. He added that strong deposit and credit growth in the economy indicate good prospects for the financial sector.